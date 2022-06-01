Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 797,724 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 952,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 367,991 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

