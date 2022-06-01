Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,861. The firm has a market cap of $644.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

