Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

