Northland Securities Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $25.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

