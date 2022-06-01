Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Sells $82,750.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWPX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

