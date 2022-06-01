NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.
