NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

About NS Solutions (Get Rating)

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.