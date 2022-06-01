Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $2,264,735. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

