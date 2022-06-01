Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 345,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,397,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,746,000 after purchasing an additional 245,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.