Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
Shares of NUWE opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
