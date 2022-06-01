NVIDIA (NVDA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

5/27/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $283.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $205.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $205.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $250.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $285.00.

5/26/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $190.00.

5/25/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

4/13/2022 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2022 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

4/8/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $298.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. 1,125,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,984,352. The company has a market capitalization of $534.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

