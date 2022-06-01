O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Comparison

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get O2Micro International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for O2Micro International and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canaan has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.11%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 10.60% 10.85% 9.08% Canaan 39.61% 76.66% 47.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.18 $12.11 million $0.34 12.03 Canaan $782.52 million 0.85 $313.89 million $2.11 1.69

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canaan beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.