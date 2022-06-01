Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 163,915 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

