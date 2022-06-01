Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
TSE OBE traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,075. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53.
About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
