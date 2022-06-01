Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Ocean Bio-Chem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.21.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
