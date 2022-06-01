Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OPI traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,582. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,545,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

