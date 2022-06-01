Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

