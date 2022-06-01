Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

NYSE ODC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

