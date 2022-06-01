Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 61,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

