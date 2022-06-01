Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLLI stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

