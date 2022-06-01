OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Head to Head Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OLO and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.34 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -59.17 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.19 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OLO and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.08%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iota Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

