Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.