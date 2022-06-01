ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) will announce sales of $349.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.09 million to $367.91 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $315.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

