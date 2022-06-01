OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $74,800.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 16,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,412,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

