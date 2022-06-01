Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Head to Head Survey

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 70.24% 14.19% 10.19% Chiyoda -4.20% 41.92% 2.58%

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onex and Chiyoda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $2.03 billion 2.59 $1.41 billion $13.05 4.59 Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.31 $72.01 million ($0.52) -6.81

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Onex has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onex and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onex currently has a consensus price target of $110.40, suggesting a potential upside of 84.43%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Summary

Onex beats Chiyoda on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda (Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

