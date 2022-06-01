OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

OPGN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

