Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orange by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orange by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

