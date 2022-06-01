Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “
Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.