Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

