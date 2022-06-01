Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Origin Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $$4.82 during trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

