Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $772.50.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

