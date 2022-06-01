OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $905.29 million, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

