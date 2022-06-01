Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Update

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OSCR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

