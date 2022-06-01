Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

OSCR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $17,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

