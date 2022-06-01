Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Head to Head Comparison

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ovintiv and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 3 15 0 2.83 PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and PEDEVCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.67 $1.42 billion N/A N/A PEDEVCO $15.86 million 7.22 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 9.86% 60.01% 18.62% PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72%

Summary

Ovintiv beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

