Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,673. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

