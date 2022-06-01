Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
