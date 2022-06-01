Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

