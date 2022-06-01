Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE OXM opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.