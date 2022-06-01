Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Oxus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

