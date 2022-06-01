PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,491,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.