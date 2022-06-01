Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

PAAS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 1,567,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,640. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $33.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

