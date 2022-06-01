Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 104,886 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,636,113 shares in the company, valued at $77,144,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 746,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

