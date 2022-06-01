Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. Parabellum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

