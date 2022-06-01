Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

