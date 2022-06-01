Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 46.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $509,895. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

