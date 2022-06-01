Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.17. The stock had a trading volume of 946,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $253.33 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $296.23.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.