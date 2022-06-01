Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Passage Bio by 847.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 21,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

