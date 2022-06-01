Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.