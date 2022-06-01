Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,908. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,650 shares of company stock worth $11,043,481. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.