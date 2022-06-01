PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

