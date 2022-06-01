Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.77) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.50.

PSO opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pearson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.