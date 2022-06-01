Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.40 ($9.84).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.53), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($36,297.19).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 766.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 679.90.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

